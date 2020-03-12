Share:

LAHORE - Auditor General of Pakistan Javaid Jehangir said that the role of officers of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service was vital in ensuring and strengthening parliamentary oversight and adding value to governance in the domain of financial management and reporting. He was speaking at the Pakistan Audit and Accounts Academy at final passing out ceremony of the 46th batch of probationers of Specialized Training Program as chief guest. The ceremony marked the culmination point of a rigorous training spanning over 10 months and it was attended by the senior officers of Pakistan Audit & Accounts Service to congratulate the probationers for achieving this milestone at a critical juncture of their career. In his keynote address, the AGP shared that it was important for the passing out officers to realize that they had the privilege and responsibility to step into the shoes of fraternity of officers whose tradition had been revered since 1860 when the first Auditor General of United India took over his coveted office as a guardian of public purse. He said that the probationers were entering into service at the time when one of the pre-requisite of professionalism for public Sector auditors included working in an IT environment which in turn affects other processes & technology and was thus termed as age of disruptive technologies. Therefore officers should focus on their continuous professional development, learning new skills for assimilating audit technique commensurate with emerging audit areas and working environments to prove themselves as productive members of the public sector auditing community.