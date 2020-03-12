Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar has said that the 18th Amendment has not any negative impacts on the Pakistan’s economy and the government is working on making the secretariat of Council of Common Interests (CCI) effective and operational to smoothly resolve differences between the provinces. “The 18th Constitutional Amendment was absolutely essential for a polity like Pakistan, and has not any negative impacts on the country’s economy,” Asad said while addressing a round-table discussion on “The role of Planning and Development in Pakistan’s Economy” here. The discussion was organized by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI). Asad Umar said that the government is developing a three-year growth strategy as well as working on the establishment of the CCI Secretariat and making it operational. The strategy is looking to find sophisticated ways of intervention which required incentive structures for the private sector from the state, so that it can act as an engine of growth. He said that the Planning Commission needs to create a platform for centralized thinking through inclusive knowledge sharing by all stakeholders involved in the country’s economy. He said that the Ministry of PDSI has a pivotal role in the economic development and uplift of national economy. The government is committed to bringing about institutional and structural reforms. Asad Umar said that despite structural changes in Pakistan’s economy, the role of government in general and the ministry of PDSI in particular remains relevant. Asad Umar remarked that Prime Minister Imran Khan has chaired several meetings to bring down the prices of gas and electricity, and in future prices are likely to come down. This would help reduce the input cost for our industries.