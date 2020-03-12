Share:

Lahore - Holding of the National Amateur Golf Championship of Pakistan is certainly a high point in the efforts of the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Team,and a moment of delight for our leading golf players as from today (Thursday),accomplished ones from across the country have converged to the grand Islamabad Golf Course for a fling at the national title.

Undoubtedly this title bearing event has a lure of its own and hopes are that the top ranked golf players will sweat it out to undo their rival adversaries and in the process, manage to make a place for themselves as golfers of merit,prowess and proficiency.

Defending championTaimoor Khan hails from Peshawar and through dexterous performances over the past 12 months,he has built a reputation of showing smooth and smart play when competition is sharp and opponents have the ability to come up with high caliber attainment of their own talent and supplement this with flair and knack of excellence.

But as things stand at the start of this national championship which will be contested over four rounds of golf,the tilt of victory stands in Taimoor’s favor.In the course of practice rounds over the past few days,another vibrant one who looks in tremendous hitting form is Zohaib Asif of Karachi.”I am not going to let go of this title this time,”he stated.”My preparation carries an ample touch of intense work and I certainly love the beauty of the Islamabad Golf Course and its terrain.”

However, this is a national event and many seasoned ones are competing including Asiq Hussain,a former title holder and also two gifted and consummate players from Sri Lanka.These two champions of Sri Lanka are PunithSachin de Silva and UdeshChanakaPerera.Punith and Udesh of Sri Lanka are consistent performers and have the honor of representing their country in Pakistan and are all charged up to curb the march of Pakistan’s national golf players.They hope to display and demonstrate excellent golfing skills and through unmatched consistency hope to bring honors for their country.

The battle of capabilities will be worth following and the phenomenal development is that live scores will be available with the help of PGF GemGolfers technology.Through this technology, an IT Wizard,Shoaib Shams,a golfer himself will be offering live leadership boards as the competition proceeds over four days.