ISLAMABAD- The Chief Commissioner Islamabad on Wednesday issued transfer and posting orders of three assistant commissioners, informed sources.

A notification in this regard has also been issued, they said.

According to sources, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amer Ali Ahmed issued transfer and posting orders of three ACs. Muhammad Danish, who was serving as AC Potohar Islamabad, was transferred and posted as AC (City) Islamabad by the Chief Commissioner. Similarly, Ms Sidra Anwar has been posted as AC (Shalimar) Islamabad while she also will look after the duties of AC (Potohar) in addition to her own duties. The Chief Commissioner Amer Ali Ahmed transferred Asadullah, AC (Koral), and posted him as AC (Secretariat).