Lahore - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the crash of PAF plane near Shakarparian in Islamabad. In a message, he paid tributes to martyred Wing Commander Noman Akram and extended sympathies to his family. He also prayed to Almighty Allah to grant solace and courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

CM CALLS CABINET MEETING TOMORROW

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has called 27th Punjab cabinet meeting today (March 12) at his office to review the 8-point agenda. The meeting will also be briefed about the steps being taken for controlling coronavirus.

CM MESSAGE ON WORLD KIDNEY DAY

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that public awareness about the causes and precautionary measures about kidney disease is minimal. In a message, he stressed the need to educate the people about the causes of kidney diseases and the adoption of precautionary measures. It is the need of the hour to continue public awareness campaign regularly as ignorance about precautionary measures and delay in timely treatment are the main causes of the increase in kidney diseases. He said the provision of best healthcare facilities for the treatment of kidney diseases is a priority agenda of the Punjab government and added the government has also provided free dialysis facilities. The government is fully committed to providing healthcare facilities to kidney patients. We also reiterate the commitment to provide every possible resource and medical facilities for the treatment of kidney diseases, he added.