HYDERABAD - Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has announced that farmer’s markets will be organised every week during the entire month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak so that the citizens could get essential commodities on reasonable rates.

He made such announcement while presiding over a meeting along with Mayor Hyderabad Syed Tayyab Hussain here at Shahbaz Hall on Wednesday to review the arrangements of organizing farmer’s market.

The Commissioner on the occasion expressed deed grief and shock over the tragic death of a girl during organizing weekly farmer’s market outside the Expo Centre and said that all out efforts would be made to avert such type of incident by reserving separate place for vehicles parking.

He also assured providing adequate security with installation of CCTV cameras, setting up a control room and deployment of Police and Rangers personnel in order to ensure law and order situation during farmer’s market. He also requested Hyderabad Mayor Syed Tayyab Hussain and MPA Nasir Qureshi to play their due role in making farmer’s market a successful event.