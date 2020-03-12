Share:

MULTAN-Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq Wednesday directed the officials to expedite work on beautification plan of the city. He directed Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and forest department to work on war-footing for remarkable increase of green core in the city and also planted shady trees on main city roads.

Commissioner expressed these views while presiding over meeting after paying visit to various parts of the city. He ordered metropolitan corporation to continue crackdown against encroachment and wall-chalking on daily basis in the city.

About renovation of Damdama, Commissioner directed to complete it while functioning of canteen cafe and other recreational points as early as possible. He said that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated. He directed Multan Development Authority (MDA) to construct gates at entrance of the city by keeping in view the culture of the city.

Giving briefing, Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak said that tree plantation was made on large scale in the city. He said that the staff of metropolitan corporation and civil defence was being deputed at Old Shujabad road to end encroachment there. He said that uniforms had been distributed among PHA and MWMC staffers.

Director MDA Nazeer Chughtai said that two gates would be built at old Shujabad road and Rawan by-pass while tenders regarding that would be opened on March-18.

MD MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar and divisional forest officer Tariq Mahmood also gave briefing.