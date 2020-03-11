Share:

ISLAMABAD - Shifa International Hospitals Ltd. (SIH) has achieved 7thconsecutive Corporate Excellence Award in healthcare sector by Management Association of Pakistan (MAP). Muhammad Zahid (Executive Director and Member BOD, SIH) received the award from the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, who was the chief guest of 35th MAP Excellence Awards Ceremony.

The ceremony was held at a local hotel in Karachi and attended by prominent business leaders and professionals from various industrial sectors. Shifa International Hospital won the award for having the best corporate and governance practices in the healthcare sector. Dr Manzoor H Qazi (CEO, SIH) on the occasion, reattirated organization’s commitment to provide quality healthcare and latest medical technologies to the people of Pakistan.

Govt taking all possible measures to boost agri sector: Langrial

LAHORE -: Punjab Agriculture Minister Nauman Langrial has said that government is determined to provide agricultural inputs machinery and quality pesticides for the farming community in order to ensure the food security and make the agriculture at par with international standards. He was talking to focal person of locust control programme for the Punjab province Prof Dr Jalal Arif at a meeting held at his residence, three club road, Lahore.

He said that the government is taking all possible measures to boost up the agriculture sector and the revolutionary steps are being taken to facilitate the farming community.

He showed his concern that although the country population was increasing, production of economic crops had been stagnant for many years.

He maintained that new technologies including sensor based drone application of pesticides would be employed in the days to come to address the issues relating to pesticides residues at the provincial level. He viewed that quality research was imperative to increase the productivity that will help in the poverty reduction.

Dr Jalal Arif said that no pesticide residue testing accredited lab was operating in the country. He added that pesticide residues studies should be carried out at local and provincial level along with pesticides standardization. Pesticides residues data should be compared with the MRLs data given in Codex Alimentarious (FAO). He said that only certified pesticides applicators should be allowed to spray and enforcement should be ensured against uncertified applicators.

He said that national pesticides resistance monitoring program was totally ignored and pesticides resistance monitoring and management research program was direly needed in the universities that had been carried out at University of Agriculture Faisalabad under IRAC program in the past. He told the meeting that practical research on pesticides development, application and resistance monitoring should be conducted in term of pesticides R&D program for authentication of pesticides usage. World over, the countries like USA, Australia, China etc. spend a huge amount on pesticides R&D programs. Just for example, US agricultural chemicals industry plans to spend at least USD 71.6 million this year for research and development on pesticides.

He maintained that in the past, the pesticides companies had their own advisory services cells/points and used to allocate separate pesticides R&D budget. Now it is dilemma that for last few decades, investment and advisory services rendered by the national and multinational companies are negligible. The pesticides companies should be asked to revive their past and glorious history and contribute. He added that research on pesticides application techniques is needed. In Pakistan, still pesticide application is carried out by the un-certified applicators using conventional and outdated techniques. There is need to revolutionized the pesticides application technologies. He was of the view that Insecticides Resistance Action Committee (IRAC) has defined specific methods for the resistance research on specific pests against specific pesticides. Those methods should be followed. He said that established ETLs have been defined by a committee in Multan 40 years back. These ETLs are still of practical nature and are being observed and advised by the government sectors. However, it is recommended that these ETLs now should be re-evaluated and individual-pest as well as complex-pest based ETLs should be established for specific crop and region through authenticated research. He also recommended establishing a provincial accredited pesticide residue laboratory in Punjab. However, the pesticides companies now should take initiative to contribute in the establishment of such laboratories at national and provincial level.

KARACHI:

HABIBMETRO Bank celebrated Women’s Day by giving sewing machines to 100 underprivileged women from Korangi and Orangi. Picture shows the governor Sindh and others at the ceremony organised by the bank.

LAHORE:

BOP and Alteridom Films Pvt Ltd have signed agreement for banking arrangements. The ceremony was held at BOP office Tricon Center Lahore and attended by executives of both entities.