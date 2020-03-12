Share:

Dhaka - Anine-wicket victory for Bangladesh sealed a disappointing tour for Zimbabwe in which they lost all six matches across formats.

The Bangladesh chase was led by 60* from Liton Das, his fifth score greater than fifty during his six innings over the course of the tour, as the hosts coasted to a 2-0 series win in the T20I leg.Home skipper Mahmudullah had earlier won the toss, opting to bowl first and allowing his bowlers to immediately put pressure on a batting line-up already under stress. Tinashe Kamunhukamwe fell early, succeeding only in getting a feather behind as he tried to scoop to Al-Amin Hossain.

The experienced duo of Craig Ervine and Brendan Taylor held things steady with a 57-run partnership before Ervine was caught in the deep for 29 from 33 balls.Captain Sean Williams charged past a ball from Mehedi Hasan and was duly stumped for 3, while Sikandar Raza provided another catch to the deep fielders. Richmond Mutombani lasted just two balls before also being caught, and TinotendaMutombodzi and Wesley Madhevere fell in the space of three balls, the latter for a golden duck.

All the time, Taylor kept things moving with a mix of powerful lofted drives and inventive scoops bringing him a total of six fours and one maximum as he finished the innings unbeaten on 59 from 48 balls, dragging Zimbabwe up to 119/7.Mohammad Naim opened in place of Tamim Iqbal with Bangladesh seeking to test out their bench strength, and together with Das constructed a 77-run opening stand which all but sealed Zimbabwe’s fate.

Naim’s wicket in the 11th over, caught at deep mid-wicket for 33, gave a brief glimmer of hope for the visitors, but a breezy unbeaten 20 from Soumya Sarkar, including two sixes, quickly put rest to any ideas of a comeback.The win seals a 2-0 series win for Bangladesh to go with a 3-0 win in the ODIs and victory in the one-off Test.

Scorecard

ZIMBABWE:

Kamunhukamwe c Mushfiqur b Al-Amin 10

BRM Taylor not out 59

C Ervine c Soumya Sarkar b Afif Hossain 29

S Williams stMushfiqur b Mahedi Hasan 3

Sikandar Raza c Al-Amin b Saifuddin 12

R Mutumbami c Soumya b Al-Amin 1

C Mutombodzi c Naim b Mustafizur 3

W Madhevere c Naim b Mustafizur 0

CT Mumba not out 1

EXTRAS: (lb 1) 1

TOTAL: (7 wkts, 20 overs) 119

FOW: 1-12, 2-69, 3-76, 4-96, 5-97, 6-108, 7-113.

BOWLING: Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-25-2, Mohammad Saifuddin 4-0-30-1, Al-Amin Hossain 4-0-22-2, Hasan Mahmud 4-0-25-0, Mahedi Hasan 3-0-14-1, Afif Hossain 1-0-2-1.

BANGLADESH:

Liton Das not out 60

M Naim c Kamunhukamwe b Mpofu 33

Soumya Sarkar not out 20

EXTRAS: (b 1, lb 2, w 4) 7

TOTAL:(1 wkt, 15.5 overs) 120

FOW: 1-77

BOWLING: W Madhevere3-0-20-0, CB Mpofu3.5-0-27-1, CT Mumba3-0-26-0, CK Tshuma1-0-10-0, SC -Williams3-0-16-0, Sikandar Raza2-0-18-0.

TOSS: Bangladesh

UMPIRES: M Rahman, Gazi Sohel