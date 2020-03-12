Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Divisional Commissioner (DC) Mirpurkhas

Abdul Waheed Shaikh has stressed the need for the provision of modern facilities in the libraries of educational institutions to facilitate the students in their learning.

He was presiding over the meeting held here at his office on Wednesday with Chief Secretary Sindh Saeed Ahmed Qureshi, Secretary Education School Sindh Khalid Haider Shah, Secretary Education Colleges Sindh Rafique Burro and others, on the directives of the Sindh High Court (SHC) to ensure restoration of libraries.

He further said that efforts would be made to ensure availability of Wi Fi connection, computer labs, separate halls for male and female students and other facilities in the libraries.

Later, the commissioner, along with other officers, visited the Sindh University’s Mirpurkhas campus, Shah Abdul Lateef Science College, Sindh Government Library’s culture department, Government Ibne Rushd Girls College, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Government Girls Higher Secondary School and government comprehensive higher secondary school.

On this occasion, he directed the concerned officers to prepare a modern strategy to further enhance the quality of education so that the students could get positions in higher competitions. Director Colleges Mir Chand Oad, District Officer Education Mir Niaz Talpure, deputy director culture Arshad Patoli and other concerned officers were also present.