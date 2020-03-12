Share:

Lahore - The Division II matches of the 7thServisTryes 15-a-side Rugby League were completed in South Punjab, where all the participating clubs took part with great zest and fervor.

Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) Director Technical Shakeel Ahmed said that ServisTyres Pakistan Rugby League is one of the most popular rugby events of the country, in which clubs from across Pakistan take part in different divisions. “For the first time, we have included the teams from Karachi and Balochistan, besides regular teams from Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Vehari, Dunyapur, Lodhran and Fort Abbas.

“The division one teams include Lahore Hawks, Lahore Rugby and Football Club, Islamabad Jinns and Fort Abbas while division two teams consist of Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Faiz Rugby Club Haroonabad, Dunyapur and Muzaffargarh. Division three A clubs comprise KotAdu and Vehari while division three B teams are Fata and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and division three C has Balochistan and Karachi teams,” he added.

PRU Chairman Fawzi Khawaja thanked Servis Industries Director Chaudhry Arif Saeed for sponsoring rugby league for the last seven years. “This 15-a-side rugby has recognition not only in Pakistan but also in entire world. This format is more famous among rugby players and is played more than other formats, its world cup is also conducted by the world rugby body.”

Fawzi further said that the enthralling and exciting matches are being contested in the ServisTyres Pakistan Rugby League, where the teams are performing well and amusing the spectators with their excellent rugby skills. “The future of Pakistan rugby is quite bright and we are putting our sincere efforts to further flourish this game in Pakistan,” he added.