ATTOCK-The Fateh Jang police on Wednesday registered a case under four different sections against the family members of a patient who protested and later ransacked the emergency unit of the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Fatehjang a few days ago. The family members, including women, had protested against doctor’s alleged negligence which claimed the life of the woman-a heart patient.

Fatehjang police station, on the complaint of four officials of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, who were on duty at the time of the incident, namely Medical Officer Dr Fahad Aabid, Woman Medical Officer Dr Saima Noor, Charge Nurse Sajida Shaheen and Dispenser Aaamir Shah, registered a case against the protesting family members of the deceased woman under sections 147, 149, 186, 427 Pakistan Panel Code (PPC).

The applicants in their FIR lodged against the family members of the deceased also alleged that they had damaged as many as 15 different medical and other equipments during the protest. However, no arrest was made till filing of this news report.

On the other hand, the three member inquiry committee formed by district administration to probe the incident, has submitted its report to the district administration and higher health authorities.

The committee comprising of Program Director District Health Development, Medical Superintendent District Headquarters Hospital and Medical Superintendent Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Fatehjang. However, when contacted district health department Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Sohail Ejaz said that the report has been submitted to DC Attock and could be shared with media when received back .

It is worth mentioning that on Sunday last, angry relatives of a female patient Zaib u Nisa had ransacked Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Fatehjang, Attock after the patient Zaib u Nisa died allegedly due to medical negligence. Zaibul Nisa was a cardiac patient. The protesters then ransacked furniture, fixtures, machinery, equipment and glass doors of the hospital. The staff of the hospital fled from the scene to save themselves from the wrath of the protesters. Latter police were called to control the situation.