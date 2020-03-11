Share:

ISLAMABAD-President Dr. Arif Alvi said on Wednesday that the government is working in various directions to check excessive population growth in the country and assured that the task force, he himself is heading, is taking various steps to control overpopulation.

Addressing the launch of Parliamentary Forum on Population here on Wednesday, the President emphasised importance of encouraging birth spacing and breastfeeding for better health of mother and child.

He said delivery of contraceptives across the country and their manufacturing in the country can prove helpful in controlling overpopulation.

He pointed out the role of media, advertisements, dramas, talk shows, Ulema and parliamentarians as major vehicles in checking population growth.

The President emphasised upon better utilisation of the youth bulge through education and employment in the country.

Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz expressed the confidence that the parliamentary forum launched on Wednesday will frame effective strategies with the backing of the parliament to deal with the issue of population growth.

He said all the stakeholders should work in synergy and use all the tools to overcome this daunting challenge.

Faraz said we need to work hand in hand to bring sustainable prosperity to our people.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said this parliamentary forum is the first institutional step to promote the cause of population.

He said Pakistan’s population will double by 2050 with the highest growth rate of 2.4 percent. He said this is the largest issue which pertains to the future of the country.

He regretted that the issue was neglected in the past. He said this is a national issue and it has to be tackled through a holistic manner.

Chairman of Council of Islamic Ideology Qibla Ayaz said we will work together to raise awareness regarding the population problem.