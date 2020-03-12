Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony is all set to conduct balloting to pick about 90,000 intending pilgrims for performing the sacred religious obligation of Hajj this year under government hajj scheme tomorrow (Thursday). Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri would conduct the balloting. A total of 149,330 applications had already been received for performing hajj under government scheme. The government Hajj package (per person) is Rs 463,445 for the north region and Rs 486,270 for the south region without Qurbani (sacrifice), and Rs 486,270 and Rs 478,520 for north and south regions respectively with Qurbani. Total 179,210 Pakistanis will perform hajj this year including 107,526 under government scheme and 71,684 under private scheme.

1.5 percent (1,613) of government hajj scheme has been reserved to accommodate hardship cases, which include broken family, newly born infant and attendants/helpers.

As many as 500 seats has been reserved for accommodating low paid employees of public sector/corporate organizations, companies registered with Employees Old-Age Benefit Institution (EOBI)/Workers Welfare Fund. Likewise, 10,000 seats have been reserved for senior citizens of over 70 years age including their Mehram and helper. The lucky ones will be picked through balloting if applications exceeds from the reserved quota. The unsuccessful hajj applicants of 2017, 2018 and 2019 will be selected automatically. Yet other quota of 1,000 has been reserved for overseas Pakistanis.