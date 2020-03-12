Share:

Bahawalpur-In Bahawalpur, torrential rains have brought down the nashebi area since last day. Heavy rain also damaged the wheat crop due to heavy downpour in the surrounding areas including the city.

According to the details of the newly started series of stormy rains from the past day, the lower areas of the city had been submerged while the city’s highways were also flooded. A 16-year-old teenager was being identified as a lightning bolt near Farid Gate. According to police spokesman Jam Sajid, heavy lightning struck the teenager while he was waiting in front of SD High School to avoid the rain. It was also reported that the child was wearing a black shalwar shirt and CCTV footage of the incident had also been received, in which the lightning on the child could be seen clearly.

Heavy rains have resulted in massive loss of wheat crop while weather forecast heavy rains for three to four days, according to the Meteorological Department. In Multal rain spell affected routine life and restricted people’s outdoor movement as city received 13.6 milli metres rain which turned the weather cold.

The black clouds covered the sky whole day and rain continued intermittently here on Wednesday.

The metrological officials told this news agency that such weather would persist by Friday as westerly waves approached the country.

The continuous rain created troubles for citizens especially students and motor Bikers. The long queues of vehicles seemed on roads due to stranded rain water. WASA and MWMC staffers remained busy for drainage of rain water from city roads and low lying areas.

High alert issued in Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) due to rain in city, announced emergency situation at sewerage and disposal stations divisions.

Managing Director WASA Khalid Naseem Chandio directed the sewerage divisions officials to go into the field along with teams and machinery and remain there till drainage of water completely.

He ordered to drain the rain water from city roads and metro routes as early as possible. He also directed to run all the disposal stations on full capacity.

The Mepco’s electricity system was also affected due to thunderstorm and rain. The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 17.0 degree centigrade and 14.8 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 75 percent at 8 am and 94 percent at 5 pm. The Met Office has forecast a cloudy and cold weather with chances of more rain for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperatures 20 Centigrade and the lowest minimum 10 Centigrade degrees were forecast for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a cloudy and cold weather with chances of rain for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

Commissioner INSPECTS drainage of rainy water

Commissioner Multan Division Shan ul Haq visited different areas of city following rain to check drainage of rain water. He directed officers of Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) to depute officials in different areas with machinery so that masses should not feel any inconvenience due to rainy water. He ordered immediate drainage of water. According to official sources, the Commissioner observed that he himself would monitor the drainage issues. Similarly, he also directed Multan Waste Management Company to improve performance within available resources.

DC for identifying problems after rains in Sargodha

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh had directed Municipal Corporation Chief Officer Rizwan Ahmed to visit various areas of the city and indentify problems being faced by the people after the heavy rain in the city. It was learnt that sewerage system of the city had been blocked and the people were facing problems due to stagnant water on various roads after heavy rains .