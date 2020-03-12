Share:

ISLAMABAD - Would you spend £58 on just one lipstick? If the bunfight we witnessed at the Hermès counter in Harrods’ gleaming beauty hall is anything to go by, quite a lot of women are more than happy to. Within hours of the debut Hermès lipstick collection launching at the West London department store recently, there was a buzzing swarm, eager to get their hands on one of the 24 shades. Or more than one, actually: we saw two well-dressed friends in their 30s each choose six of the gorgeous lip colors. As the sales assistant rang up their purchases, there was a dramatic gasp. No, not at the £348 price: the women had just spied another shade — the Poppy Lip Shine, a shimmery, translucent orange, one of three limited-edition shades housed in a special color-blocking tube, designed by Pierre Hardy, the creative director of jewellery and shoes at Hermès. Two tubes were swiftly added to their haul, just in the nick of time. By lunch time, the counter had already sold out of number 85 in the matte formulation. This colour, called ‘Rouge H’, is a very elegant dark red, verging on burgundy. Each lipstick shade, you see, has been carefully chosen to match one of the 900 leathers and 75,000 silk swatches in the Hermès archive.