ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon in Roshan Sindh Programme case.

A Division Bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Fiaz Ahmad Jandran conducted hearing of the petition and granted Memon pre-arrest bail in this matter.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of IHC asked from the official of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the date of an inquiry launched against Roshan Sindh programme.

To this, the NAB official replied that the anti-corruption watchdog launched the inquiry on February 4, 2019.

Justice Athar remarked that why this inquiry is not reached to a conclusion and the court should be informed about the outcomes of the inquiry.

He further said that whether the NAB wants to kill or torture Sharjeel Memon. The NAB officer replied that the institution wanted to fulfill the legal requirements in the case.

The IHC bench said that basic rights cannot be taken away by arresting Memon as he is not running away and the institution should take the decision in view of the NAB Ordinance.

Memon filed the petition through his counsel Latif Khosa while Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi was presenting NAB in this matter.

Memon’s counsel Khosa contended before the court that NAB could not conduct investigations against his client.

He stated before the court that his client is coordinating with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials in connection with the inquiry and the institution should be stopped from arresting him.

NAB is holding an inquiry into complaints of massive corruption in the Roshan Sindh project initiated by the provincial government for the installation of solar streetlights across the province.