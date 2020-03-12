ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon in Roshan Sindh Programme case.

READ MORE: Have to fight coronavirus as being fighting with country’s enemies: Ch Sawar

A Division Bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Fiaz Ahmad Jandran conducted hearing of the petition and granted Memon pre-arrest bail in this matter.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of IHC asked from the official of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the date of an inquiry launched against Roshan Sindh programme.

To this, the NAB official replied that the anti-corruption watchdog launched the inquiry on February 4, 2019.

Justice Athar remarked that why this inquiry is not reached to a conclusion and the court should be informed about the outcomes of the inquiry.

READ MORE: Lahore Airport sprayed disinfectant to curb COVID-19

He further said that whether the NAB wants to kill or torture Sharjeel Memon. The NAB officer replied that the institution wanted to fulfill the legal requirements in the case.

The IHC bench said that basic rights cannot be taken away by arresting Memon as he is not running away and the institution should take the decision in view of the NAB Ordinance.

Memon filed the petition through his counsel Latif Khosa while Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi was presenting NAB in this matter.

Memon’s counsel Khosa contended before the court that NAB could not conduct investigations against his client.

READ MORE: Three dead, another injured as car crashes into tree in Bahawalpur

He stated before the court that his client is coordinating with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials in connection with the inquiry and the institution should be stopped from arresting him.

NAB is holding an inquiry into complaints of massive corruption in the Roshan Sindh project initiated by the provincial government for the installation of solar streetlights across the province.

 

 

READ MORE: Russian Military Police arrive for holding Joint Patrol with Turkey in Syria's Idlib

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: Development funds issued to all MNAs of Karachi: Khurram Sher Zaman  

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: Provision of improved facilities, CDA to initiate rehabilitation of road infrastructure

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: Several Turkish servicemen killed after Eastern-Based Libyan National Army hits Tripoli's Mitiga Airport

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: Services Hospital Lahore MS removed for ‘mishandling’ coronavirus measures  

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth leaves Buckingham Palace amid coronavirus fears

 

 