Share:

ISLAMABAD - With voice-activated assistants, robot hovers and light bulbs you can control with words, it may already feel like our homes are pretty futuristic. But with technology constantly evolving, we’re set to see a huge upgrade in the next 30 years - with facial recognition software becoming commonplace in homes and new gadgets such as posters that can play movies. In a study shared exclusively, London-based designer furniture makers Arlo and Jacob looked at the mass of technology we can expect in our homes by 2050, including robot assistants to help prepare food and adjustable living spaces to adapt to our ever-changing social habits.