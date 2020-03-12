Share:

KARACHI - The government should ensure that the dues of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) six thousand retired employees were cleared forthwith, said Naib Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Liaquat Baloch said on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering of retired employees of national entity, arranged by JI Malir district at Gulshan-e-Hadeed, he said delay in the payment of dues to the PSM employees was unlawful on the part of the government.

He said that JI would raise its voice on the National Assembly’s floor against non-payment of dues and also place this issue before legislative bodies.

JI district Malir Ameer Muhammad Islam said that JI’s consultative council would struggle for the rights of retired employees under the new set up.

The Consultative Council suggested to the government to start making payment of Rs30,000 per month to each retired employee of the mills, adding this amount should not be deducted from the retirement sum.

Convener JI dues payment, Mohsin Ali Khan, Deputy Convener, Adil Khan, Sajan Ali, Mufkhar Ali and Khalil-ur-Rehman also addressed retired employees.

They also announced that retired employees have shown their desire to render voluntarily technical services to serve entity.