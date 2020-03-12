PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has announced approval of 100-kilometre long roads for Mehsud belt of S. Waziristan and has directed communication and works department to prepare a PC-1 of the project for formal approval of the competent forum.
The chief minister has said that another 100-kilometre long road announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for South Waziristan District would be spared Wazir belt only. The chief minister also approved all the developmental schemes of Mehsud area which could not yet be executed for the last eight years due to law and order situation in the area. He was presiding over a high-level meeting here on Wednesday to review progress on the implementation of various developmental and social sector service delivery schemes launched in DI Khan division.
The meeting was given a threadbare account of the ongoing developmental schemes and proposed schemes to be included in the Annual Development Programme of the next financial year. These projects included clean drinking water supply schemes, health and education sector service delivery improvement schemes, construction and improvement of road infrastructure and various other schemes in agriculture, irrigation, sports and tourism sectors.