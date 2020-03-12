Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has announced ap­proval of 100-kilometre long roads for Mehsud belt of S. Waziristan and has directed communication and works department to prepare a PC-1 of the proj­ect for formal approval of the competent forum.

The chief minister has said that another 100-kilometre long road announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for South Waziristan District would be spared Wazir belt only. The chief minis­ter also approved all the developmental schemes of Mehsud area which could not yet be executed for the last eight years due to law and order situation in the area. He was presid­ing over a high-level meet­ing here on Wednesday to review progress on the implementation of vari­ous developmental and social sector service deliv­ery schemes launched in DI Khan division.

The meeting was giv­en a threadbare account of the ongoing develop­mental schemes and pro­posed schemes to be in­cluded in the Annual Development Programme of the next financial year. These projects included clean drinking water sup­ply schemes, health and education sector service delivery improvement schemes, construction and improvement of road infrastructure and various other schemes in agricul­ture, irrigation, sports and tourism sectors.