KARACHI - The Advanced Studies and Research Board, University of Karachi (KU), has awarded 38 M.Phil, 16 M. Phil, two degrees of Master of Surgery and 12 M.S Course Work (30 Credit Hour) degrees in various disciplines.

The KU Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad said that the ASRB, in its recently held meeting under the chairmanship of KU Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, awarded the degrees.

According to him, the PhD degrees were awarded to Saima Naz (Chemistry), Touqeer Fatima (General History), Areej Khan and Nooreen Begum (Clinical Psychology), Tamkeen Fatima (Molecular Medicine), Aisha Khalid and M. Salman (Chemistry [HEJ]), M. Irfan Nazir (Usool-ud-din), Bulbul Jan (ISPA), Khaleelullah (Islamic Learning), Abdur Rahman (Quran and Sunnah), Noor Fatima (Botany [ISHU]), Rabia Hanif (Psychology), Adnan Akhter Faridi (Public Administration), Sundus Iftikhar (Statistics) and M. Farooq (Pharmaceutics).

Meanwhile, he added, the M. Phil degrees were awarded to Ayesha Ansari, Faizan Nawab, Seher Mustafa and Salman Khurshid (Chemistry), Maha Mobin, Shumaila Khalid, Mariam Ashfaq Khan, Anum Anwar, Waqar Khalil, Raheel Saeed and Hareem Siraj (Molecular Medicine), Ansia Zafar (Geography [RS-GIS]), Maham Ghouri, Bilal Saleh, Faiza Usmani and Shazia Kiran (Biotechnology [KIBGE]), Maqsood Alam (ISPA), Faizan Qadir (Microbiology), Saba Zehra (Geography), Asima Abbas (Urdu), Humaira Israr (Islamic History), Maria Rahim, Rafia Shafi, Shaheen Hameed and Muhammad Sharif (Statistics), Tahira Fatima (Psychology), Nadil Shah (Sociology), Imrana Bano (Applied Economics Research Center), Shumayla Ayub and Uzma (Marine Biology), Saifullah Shaikh (Physiology), Shahida Bashir and Dr Farhina Aijaz {MBBS}(Microbiology [BMSI]), Tasmina Kanwal, Shahjabeen and Sarah Shafi (Chemistry [HEJ]), Rubeena Kousar (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), and Chand Gul (Agriculture). The KU Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad said that the MS Course Work (30 credit hour) degrees were awarded to Imdad Hussain (Public Administration), Omer M. Zubari, Muhammad Ibrahim, Abdul Salam Khan Orakzai, Aetisam Ahmed Khan Lodhi, Amir Anwar, Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, Waqas Ahmed Ansari, Hafiz Muhammad Ahmed Khan, Syed Adnan Hassan Abdi, Abid Ali and Adnan Akbar Ansari (Islamic Banking.

Furthermore, he added that Master of Surgery degrees were awarded to Dr Syed Muhammad Ali (Oral and Maxiallo Facial Surgery [KMDC]) and Dr Syed Azhar Matloob (Oral and Maxiallo Facial Surgery [KMDC]).