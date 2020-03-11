Share:

Karachi metropolitan corporation

Once again the Supreme Court has announced that the illegal violation must be winkled out otherwise the process of dismantling constructions will be started. It will be an other destruction for poor who made hardly little cottage of carton on the side of roads and streets to save themselves from coldness moreover, poor are being deprived from their homes even people who made illegal shops, markets and buildings but what to say now? No one ask about their illegal corporation even their constructions are build from many years. If we observe than we can judge that rules are made for poor not for rich. Due to corrupt servants the people who are earning illegally by these places still their business is going on.

Chief Justice of Pakistan has proclaimed to remove all the buildings and petroleum pumps and railway housing societies. Many people will become unemployed which can be a great problem to survive their families. If we observe they are not only being homeless but also hopeless from the present government because it is striping their jobs despite giving jobs.

I suggest to the present government that whoever is being influenced by metropolitan corporation must be supported from government so that it will be a little help to by which they can live a prosperous life and always give evidence of a good citizen.

KHUDADAD,

Karachi.

Inflation

Pakistan has had a problem of facing inflation since 2012. Inflation has been no doubt a reason for the economy’s failure. High prices of each and every thing has been risen and it has been very difficult for poor and middle-class to survive and feed their families. Few days ago the price of flour has soared from RS 70 to 75 across the country. The government, despite several efforts, has failed to control the price of flour. As compared to previous year the inflation rate has been risen from 7.34% to 13%. The main causes of inflation has been the excess printing of banknotes, high prices of raw materials and finished products and high taxes. As a result poor become poorer day by day. People don’t have earning power. Job market is very poor and majority of educated, skilled and talented youth don’t have jobs. Situation is getting worst day by day.

Politics and Government may want to take solid actions to overcome the public issues like unemployment, inflation and basic necessities of life. If we take these matters with honesty and sincerity then everything is possible to achieve.

YARSILA SHAIKH,

Karachi.

Conquering stage fright

Some people call it ‘stage fright,’ while others call it ‘performance anxiety.’ Whatever you call it, it is very real. People will say, ‘It’s all in your head.’ Those who say that have never felt the shaky knees, the knots in the stomach, the urge to vomit, or the trembling hands. This type of fear exacts a huge toll on self-confidence and self-esteem and causes some people to leave school or a job or pass up a promotion. They suffer in silent terror because they feel embarrassed, so they try to keep their fear a secret even from a spouse or other close family members or friends. People with stage fright must address and revise any negative perceptions, beliefs, thoughts, images, and predictions related to public speaking or performing. And it’s often helpful to uncover the deeper fears related to being seen and heard by others, showing vulnerability, and being considered less than perfect.

Learning to accept yourself and not feeling that you have to prove yourself to others is at the root of healing. Shift the focus from yourself and your fear to your true purpose contributing something of value to your audience. Stop scaring yourself with thoughts about what might go wrong. Instead, focus your attention on thoughts and images that are calming and reassuring. Give up trying to be perfect and know that it is OK to make mistakes. Be natural, be yourself.

MARYAM NOOR,

Wah Cantt.