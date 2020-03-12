Share:

LAHORE - The matches of Coca Cola Polo Cup 2020 were washed out due to rain and wet outfield here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday. The first match of the day was scheduled to be played between Master Paints and Magic River at 1:30 pm while the second match was to be played between Remington Pharma/Guard Group and Ghazipur at 2:30 pm. Lahore Polo Club Secretary General Col (R) Mudassir Shareef said that the tournament will now be rescheduled according to weather report. Total four teams are taking part in the event, being sponsored by Coca Cola Export Corporation. The teams are divided into two pools as Pool A consists of Magic River and Master Paints while Pool B includes Ghazipur and Remington Pharma/Guard Group.