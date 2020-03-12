Share:

LAHORE - Mehboob Park Gymkhana beat Young Lucky Star Club by 3 wickets and moved into the qualifier round of the 1st OTC Lahore Challenge Cup One-Day Club Cricket Tournament. All-round display of bating and bowling by M Rashid from Mehboob Park Gymkhana was highlight of the match which was played at New Ittefaq Ground on Thursday. Batting first, Young Lucky Star scored 124/10 in 29.3 overs with Haider Ali scoring 23 and Roshan Sufi 21. M Rashid grabbed 4-34 and Bilal Khan 3-22. In reply, Mehboob Park 1chased the target losing seven wickets in 23.3 overs with Waqas Saleem hammering 58 and M Rashid 21.