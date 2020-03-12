Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted more rain in different parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to Met Office, strong westerly weather system which entered Pakistan on Tuesday evening will produce more rains for 2-3 days (Wednesday-Friday).

Widespread rain/wind thunderstorm with (snowfall over the hills) is expected in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, and Punjab till Friday. A hail storm is also expected at few places during the period.

Heavy rain with intermittent thundershowers is also expected in Kashmir, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Dera Ghazi khan and Faisalabad districts today (Thursday).

Rain wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) is also expected in Quetta, Zhob, Pashin, Harnai, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Panjgur, Ziarat, Kalat, Mastung during the next 24 hours.