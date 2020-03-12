Share:

PESHAWAR - Mercy Teaching Hospital (MTH), Peshawar an at­tached teaching hospital of Peshawar Medical Col­lege Warsak Road Pesha­war has announced free medical treatment ser­vices in Out Patient De­partments (OPDs) of dif­ferent specialties.

In a statement released by the hospital adminis­tration on Wednesday, it is stated that from March 11, in all OPDs of MTH, including Gastroenterol­ogy, Chest diseases, Eye, General Surgery, Lapa­roscopy surgery, ICU, or­thopaedic, gynaecology, paediatrics, psychiatry and skin diseases free of cost consultation would be provided six days a week to all relevant pa­tients.

It was clarified that be­sides general and junior doctors, senior most re­nown specialists of vari­ous specialties like Prof. Dr. Najeeb ul Haq (Gas­troenterology), Prof. Dr. Fazal Wahab (Chest dis­eases), Prof. Dr. Jehan­zeb Afridi (Medicine), Prof. Dr. Faiz ur Rahman (Ophthalmology), Prof. Dr. Attaullah Jan (Gen­eral Surgery), Prof. Dr. Muzaffar uddin (Laparo­scopic surgery), Prof. Dr. Anwar Sultana (Gynae), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idress (Psychiatry) and Dr. Hajra Imtiaz (Skin) are included in the spe­cialists panel.