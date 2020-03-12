PESHAWAR - Mercy Teaching Hospital (MTH), Peshawar an attached teaching hospital of Peshawar Medical College Warsak Road Peshawar has announced free medical treatment services in Out Patient Departments (OPDs) of different specialties.
In a statement released by the hospital administration on Wednesday, it is stated that from March 11, in all OPDs of MTH, including Gastroenterology, Chest diseases, Eye, General Surgery, Laparoscopy surgery, ICU, orthopaedic, gynaecology, paediatrics, psychiatry and skin diseases free of cost consultation would be provided six days a week to all relevant patients.
It was clarified that besides general and junior doctors, senior most renown specialists of various specialties like Prof. Dr. Najeeb ul Haq (Gastroenterology), Prof. Dr. Fazal Wahab (Chest diseases), Prof. Dr. Jehanzeb Afridi (Medicine), Prof. Dr. Faiz ur Rahman (Ophthalmology), Prof. Dr. Attaullah Jan (General Surgery), Prof. Dr. Muzaffar uddin (Laparoscopic surgery), Prof. Dr. Anwar Sultana (Gynae), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idress (Psychiatry) and Dr. Hajra Imtiaz (Skin) are included in the specialists panel.