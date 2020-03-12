Share:

KARACHI - Spokesperson for Sindh Government and Adviser to the CM on Law and Environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the coronavirus has become a global pandemic, but the federal government is not serious in controlling it.

Speaking at a press conference here in Sindh Assembly’s Committee Room on Wednesday, he said that the Sindh government had decided that a media briefing would be conducted on a daily basis to keep the public informed in this regard.

He further said that so far 2,300 people had entered Sindh from Iran, all of whom had been tested. “Around 188 tests of suspected coronavirus patients were conducted, out of which only fourteen tested positive, while the rest of the tests were negative,” he said, and added, “The families of these 14 people also passed the test and their reports were negative.”

He added that these persons had been kept in Quarantine and one person has also recovered.

Spokesperson for the Sindh government said that names of the persons affected by the coronavirus could not be disclosed to the media because of the impact on their personal lives. “The federal government is not demonstrating seriousness in combating the spread of the disease despite the fact it was the responsibility of the federal government to check those entering the country,” Murtaza lamented.

He informed that those who are affected by the coronavirus in Sindh were all those who had travelled to the province from overseas, and no coronavirus case had been reported up till now due to a local transmission.

He said that scanners installed at the airports, sea ports and land routes had been activated and deployed. “The seriousness of the matter needs to be understood,” Murtaza stressed, and added the Sindh government was proactive ever since the first case of the virus was reported.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is not interested in controlling this pandemic, while other provincial governments are only paying lip service,” he regretted.

He said it was not appropriate to look at the closure of educational institutions and shifting a PSL cricket match to some other venue from one angle, since attendance at the educational institutions is mandatory, but watching a cricket match is not.

He told media men that a final decision on extending vacations at educational institutions would be taken in a few days as the provincial government was taking the matter very seriously.

He further said that the role of local PTI leaders was only for media consumption. “They move around the city with their faces covered with masks because they want to derive political mileage out of it,” Murtaza alleged.