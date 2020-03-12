Share:

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed has said that E-Police system for screening of vehicles and an application for registration of house maids would be introduced soon. Speaking at a meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Wednesday, he agreed to the proposal of setting up model police stations near industrial estates. LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, Convener of Standing Committee on Law and Order Nasrullah Mughal and Convener Standing Committee on Citizen Police Liaison Tahir Manzoor Ch also spoke on the occasion. SP Civil Line Dost Mohammad, LCCI former Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa, Executive Committee Members Haris Attique, Sheikh Sajjad Afzal, Zeeshan Sohail Malik, Fiaz Haider, Atif Ikram, Wasif Yousaf, Yasir Khursheed, Shehryar Ali, Malik M. Khalid, Haji Asif Sehar, Shfique Butt and representatives of trade and industry were also present.

The CCPO asked LCCI to identify the areas and forward the suggestion to the police department for further action. He also appreciated the idea of parking plazas in the city and agreed to forward it to the Chief Minister Punjab. He said that according to an international survey about victimization crimes in cities the Lahore was safer than London, New York, Chicago and New Delhi.

About PSL event, he said that it was a big responsibility and Lahore Police was doing well. He said that Lahore was hosting most of the PSL matches while foreigner players also preferred to stay here which was an acknowledgment of the better Law and order situation. He further said that local and foreign delegations had visited the control room of Safe City Project and appreciated the state of the art set up. He told that facilitation center at the LCCI would be established soon.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that sacrifices rendered by policemen and other law enforcement agencies should be acknowledged as they had protected several lives by taking timely action and foiling the evil designs of the country’s enemies. He appreciated the support of Race course Police Station’s staff for ensuring a peaceful atmosphere during the LCCI elections 2019.

He said that the security situation had improved due to Safe City Project and in this regard Dolphin Force was also a great step as it had lessened the street crime rate. He suggested that the patrolling of the Dolphin Force should be enhanced.

He said that LCCI had already suggested up-gradation of the police stations adjacent to the industrial estates and major markets, into model Police stations. This would help enhance the efficiency of the Police in facilitating the business community. He went on saying that encroachments and professional beggars were hampering the smooth flow of traffic and Electronic Traffic Violation Control System had reduced violation. At some places, some technical errors had been seen in this system that should be rectified.