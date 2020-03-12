Share:

LAHORE - In line with the Clean and Green Pakistan Initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan, National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has planted 5000 trees at different sites of various grid stations of Punjab. The spokesman said that NTDC had initially planted 5000 trees at grid station in Lahore, Nokhar (Gujranwala), Yousafwala (Sahiwal), New Lahore South, Faisalabad, Samundri, Ludewala (Sargodha),Toba Tek Singh, Bandala (Faisalabad), Shiekhupura , Jaranwala , Kala Shah Kaku, Gakhar, Sialkot, Kassowal, Sarfraz Nagar and Okara. He said that the campaign would be extended to other parts of the country. He stressed the need for masking collective efforts to combat serious challenges of climate change.