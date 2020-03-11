Share:

Failing to rally behind a singular cause and limiting politics to sloganeering during parliamentary sessions, the opposition seems to be rather divided on issues to align themselves with. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) since the last year has been actively giving voice to leftists issues in the country, whereas, on ground, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has been engaged closely with the government due to cases against their leaders, each of which fails to be a problem for the masses, nor ends in any tangible action for the opposition. Both the parties along with Jamiat Ulema-e Islam Fazl (JUI-F) refer to mid-term elections as their go-to-strategy, however, the opposition combined still fails to uproot a narrative in their favour to form a united front.

The country at this time is battling several issues - a battered economy, growing inflation, loss incurring businesses and industry, low revenue collection, coronavirus, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) instated time-bound policies, social movements like the Aurat March taking root, India’s growing anti-Muslim rhetoric and policies, and a population agitated by these uncertain policies. The opposition can play its part to pressurise the government to perform its role, but with the Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif absent from the country along with the failure of other opposition members to rally behind causes closer to their voters, these representatives fail to jolt the ruling party to be accountable for their actions and policies in government. The key here is to connect back to the voter, who can empower representatives and the interests that they articulate in the parliament on their behalf. The politics of the country needs to be representative of the concerns of the voter base of Pakistan, and for such a culture to culminate, it is important for our representatives to meet in the parliament, and work out the issues being faced by the state and its people.