Islamabad - The World Health Organization (WHO) situation report on Wednesday reveled that nine recent cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were imported in Pakistan from Syria and United Kingdom (UK).

The number of COVID-19 confirm cases in country has reached 20 after the Gilgit Baltistan (GB) government on Wednesday confirmed the 20th case in

Skardu in a 14 years old boy who also had the travelling history of Iran.

The situation report of March 10 2020 issued by WHO on Pakistan said that 11 new cases reported till March 10 had travelling history of Syria, United Kingdom (UK) and Iran.

According to the details six cases were reported from Syria, 3 from UK and 02 were from Iran. Earlier, the ministry of National Health Services (NHS) had reported all the confirmed cases from neighbouring country Iran.

The WHO situation report also said that 59 contacts of the newly confirmed cases are being traced and will be tested for COVID-19 while 31 identified contacts have been home quarantined.

“All confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pakistan are imported and without any local transmission,” it said.

It said that 17 suspected cases (Punjab 2, Sindh 12, Gilgit 3) have been admitted in the isolation facilities and the laboratory results are awaited.

The report said that WHO donated 100 PPE kits for COVID-19 to Special Secretary for Health of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Punjab on 10th March 2020.

It also added first ever BSL-3 mobile laboratory with state-of-the-art equipment arrived at Taftan border to conduct tests for COVID-19 at Point of Entry.

About the passengers details coming from Iran, he said that 162 travellers crossed the Taftan border on 8th March and out of the total 120 have been quarantined. To date a total of 3,669 travelers from Iran have now been quarantined at the Taftan border.

Report also said that 154 health care providers including 34 Medical officers have been deployed at the newly identified quarantine facility established at Pakistan council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR), Quetta, Balochistan and Diagnostic kits for COVID-19 are available at Agha khan hospital, Karachi

About the risk communication and community engagement in Pakistan the report stated that a help line number (1700) for guidance & information to general public regarding COVID-19 has been established in Peshawar. A Real-time web interface for all information regarding COVID-19 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has also been developed and will be functional & accessible for public, soon.

It said that Director General Schools and Colleges Balochistan has directed around 100 educationists including Principals and lecturers to participate in the awareness raising campaign being organized by Balochistan Boys Scout Association in Quetta on 12th March 2010

WHO PEI program conducted one day orientation sessions for 250 participants including teachers, students and notable figures at Zubaida Jalal school Mand, District kech, Balochistan.

The WHO situation report said that screening and active case finding is being undertaken at 10 airports (Islamabad, Lahore, Sialkot, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta, Gwadar, Karachi, Gilgit and Skardu) and at Karachi seaports for incoming seamen.

It also said Director General Health Services Punjab along with WHO and CDC teams undertook an assessment visit of land crossing, Point of Entry at Wahga Border. The DG Punjab also visited the site for religious gathering at Raiwind city to assess the Preparedness activities for COVID-19.

The report said that all the diagnose cases with Pneumonia admitted in the hospitals in Karachi will be assessed for COVID-19 while Director Public Health and his team also assessed High Dependency Unit at Mufti Mehmood Teaching Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan.

Ministry of NHS in its official statement said that National Institute of Health (NIH) has dispatched a team of health experts and diagnostic kits to Skardu after the confirmation of the COVID-19 case.

It said that the expert team will train the local health staff in one week while training of laboratory staff has been completed.