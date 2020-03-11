Share:

“Hindustan had become free. Pakistan had

become independent soon after its inception, but man was still slave in both these countries; slave

of prejudice … slave of religious fanaticism … slave of barbarity and inhumanity.”

–Saadat Hasan Manto

Partition of Indo-Pak subcontinent was not a smooth process. Materialising the partition plan was a challenge in itself. Add to this were the issues of migration on both sides of the border, spilling of bloodshed, rehabilitation of refugees etc. Thinkers on both sides were perplexed to witness the level of bloodshed and annihilation that partition brought with it. Many writers penned down the agony of partition and tried to register literary protests through their forceful writings. Many such pieces have attained the status of classics of literature.

However, the most powerful piece on the pain of separation and agony that partition-riots brought is Amrita Pritam’s peom “Aaj Aakhan Waris Shah Nu”. Amrita, hardly 28 years old when she wrote her masterpiece, pleads to Waris Shah, writer of the legend of Heer Ranjha, to resurrect from his grave for the world was once again in need of love that was central theme of his works.

Considering the recent spree of Hindu mob attacks on Muslims, India is in dire need of another Amrita Pritam to humanise the masses.

Painter Kavita Singh has brought the immortal poem alive in her painting.