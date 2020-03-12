PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) has issued schedule for repatriation of affectees of operation Zarb-e-Azab in North Waziristan tribal district.
In the first phase, a total of 496 affected families of Machas village adjacent to Miranshah would be repatriated from March 16-19, 2020, said a PDMA spokesman told media.
The affectees of Machas village were asked to get registered at the repatriation centre at Bakakhel camp and signed voluntarily repatriation form after which 150 affected families would be returned on daily basis to their native areas.
This process would be completed in four days, he said, adding each family would be provided Rs10,000 for transport charges and Rs25,000 as returned grant besides non-food items for domestic use, kits and food ration in their respective areas for six months.
PDMA Director General Pervez Khan has directed all the affected families of Machas village to complete their registration within stipulated time and sign voluntarily repatriation form for which PDMA’s staff would be available for their help at repatriation centre for smooth completion of the process besides availing the Govt. assistance package.
Pesco arrests 12 power pilferers from Swabi circle
The Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (Pesco) task force accompanied by the police carried out a grand operation in Yar Hussain-II sub-division of Swabi circle and arrested 12 power pilferers.
The task force teams also recovered Rs 700,000 from defaulters and shifted 78 meters to electricity poles.
The action was taken on directives of the Chief Executive Pesco.