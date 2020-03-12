Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) has issued schedule for re­patriation of affectees of operation Zarb-e-Azab in North Waziristan tribal district.

In the first phase, a total of 496 af­fected families of Machas village ad­jacent to Miranshah would be repat­riated from March 16-19, 2020, said a PDMA spokesman told media.

The affectees of Machas village were asked to get registered at the repatriation centre at Bakakhel camp and signed voluntarily repatri­ation form after which 150 affected families would be returned on daily basis to their native areas.

This process would be completed in four days, he said, adding each family would be provided Rs10,000 for trans­port charges and Rs25,000 as returned grant besides non-food items for do­mestic use, kits and food ration in their respective areas for six months.

PDMA Director General Pervez Khan has directed all the affected families of Machas village to com­plete their registration within stipu­lated time and sign voluntarily repa­triation form for which PDMA’s staff would be available for their help at repatriation centre for smooth com­pletion of the process besides avail­ing the Govt. assistance package.

Pesco arrests 12 power pilferers from Swabi circle

The Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (Pesco) task force accom­panied by the police carried out a grand operation in Yar Hussain-II sub-division of Swabi circle and ar­rested 12 power pilferers.

The task force teams also recov­ered Rs 700,000 from defaulters and shifted 78 meters to electricity poles.

The action was taken on directives of the Chief Executive Pesco.