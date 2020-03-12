Share:

KARACHI - Amid the novel coronavirus scare, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday issued a travel advisory for its pilots and crew members. The travel advisory has been issued by PIA’s Chief Pilot Standard Inspection, Kaleem Chughtai.

The pilots and the crew members have been strictly advised to avoid going outside from their hotels while being on the international flights. The use of masks and hand gloves has been declared mandatory for the pilots and flight staff.

All the pilots and the crew members have been directed to ensure their cooperation and pass through the screening process of the health department and these forms are duly filled and submitted to the health personnel upon arrival from any international flight.