Share:

ISLAMABAD - Reaffirming his resolve to help provide housing facility to the people, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the government will facilitate the construction sector and it will now be easier for people to construct homes after taking loans from banks.

Addressing a ceremony after ground breaking of construction of 20,000 housing units in seven projects here, the prime minister said that the construction of houses will be undertaken by the private sector and the government will provide it full facilitation in this task.

Appreciating the decision of Lahore High Court on foreclosure laws, he said this step will revolutionize the housing sector in Pakistan.

He said that in Pakistan the house financing is 0.2 per cent, which is very low as compared to that in many regional and international countries. The prime minister said that he realizes the interest rate is quite high but it was necessary to contain inflation and deficits.

However, the financial situation has improved in recent months and subsequently the interest rate would come down. It will now be easier for people to construct homes after taking loans from banks, he said.

Imran Khan said the government is taking steps to facilitate the construction sector by removing bottlenecks and impediments in their way.

He said the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority will not only provide housing facility to federal employees, but will also give strength to forty industries allied with the construction sector.

Defending the vertical housing concept, the prime minister said new master plans of the cities will cater to the availability of green areas and land for farming and other activities.

The prime minister said the proceeds obtained from launching of the business city in Islamabad and two other commercial projects in other cities will be used to accommodate people of slums and shanty areas, so that they get a decent living in vertical housing units.

He said a uniform syllabus will be introduced in the country’s schools by next year, in order to remove different cultures in the country.

Meanwhile, talking to the management committee of Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry here, the prime minister expressed his government’s resolve to provide allout facilities to the business community.

According to a statement issued by the PM Media Office, Imran Khan said the incumbent government wants to devise policies in consultation with the business community and wants their continuation and implementation in letter and spirit.

Imran Khan said the government is striving to ensure a secure environment for the business community so that they get full benefit of the available opportunities in Pakistan to spur the economic activities.

He directed the Advisor on Commerce to review the proposals of OICCI so that the problems identified by the companies associated with the Chamber could be resolved on urgent basis.

President Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry Shahzad Dada apprised the prime minister that the chamber comprises 200 companies in 35 countries that are working in different business sectors.

He said that the OICCI companies are exporting goods worth over 600 million dollars and the figure could be increased to two billion dollars.