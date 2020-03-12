Share:

LAHORE - Disgruntled PML-N leaders on Wednesday said that they would contest next elections from PTI platform and were ready to resign if the party will mount pressure on them or take any action.While talking to reporters here Wednesday, PML-N disgruntled MPA Nishat Daha said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar provided funds to the assembly members who had called on him. They have been provided as much funds as were demanded by them. He said it is not easy to take action against them. “It is out of question that someone can take any action against us. If party leadership has any courage then it should dare to take action,” he said. About formation of Forward Bloc in PML-N he said nothing is impossible. But no Forward Bloc is being carved out immediately. “We have met CM for funds and resolution of problems pertaining to our respective constituencies, he said. Members are meeting CM individually. About 20 MPAs from PML-N have met CM but they don’t want to come forward. Six PML-N leaders on Tuesday held a meeting with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Reportedly, they were assured to next contest elections from the platform of PTI. More leaders of PML-N are also in contact with the CM. The PML-N will not get the vote of these angry leaders in any type of voting. Overall, 15 leaders have met with CM individually and in groups while announcement of 9 leaders will be done on appropriate time.