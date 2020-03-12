Share:

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the decision of government to establish Southern Punjab province is not being absorbed by the opposition and the politics of those, who are opposing creation of Southern Punjab Province, will die down.

“The opposition is making lame excuses just to escape accountability but there will be no compromise on accountability matter. Our government saved the country from bankruptcy and making the country strong economically.”

The Governor stated this while talking to Punjab Forests Minister Sibtain Khan, Senior PTI Member Sardar Asif Ahmed Ali and others who called on him here at Governor House on Thursday.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government is all sincere and moving in the right direction. The government will also fulfill the promise of reducing the power and gas tariffs, he said and added that reduction in gas and electricity prices will benefit the economy and the industry.

Ch Sarwar said that as per promise of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Southern Punjab will be made as a separate province, asserting that the opposition parties including N-League and PPP instead of doing politics on southern Punjab province must vote in favour of the new province’s bill in the parliament. Whoever opposes the making southern Punjab as separate province, will not only expose to the people but his politics will also die down.

The Governor Punjab said that 220 million people of Pakistan pinned high hopes with Prime Minister Imran Khan that is why the opposition parties’ MPAs are also reposing confidence in his leadership. We have firm resolve to make the country progressing and prospering, and there will be no compromise on it. Transparent and indiscriminate accountability process will continue till accountability of the last corrupt person, he added.