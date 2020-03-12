Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party central leader Haider Zaman Qureshi has said that this incapable government does not know that in 2013, the PPP had passed 24th constitutional amendment from the Senate of Paki­stan about South Punjab province.

In a statement, Qureshi said that 7th March 2013 was a historic day with regard to South Punjab province.

Earlier in 2012, the PPP has passed unanimously a resolution about South Punjab province twice from the Punjab Assembly.

Senator Farhatullah Babar had submitted bill for south Punjab in the Senate. “The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government should know that accord­ing to the article 76 (2) the 24th constitutional bill could be passed immediately in the national assem­bly,” he said. The PPP leader added: “The announce­ment of establishing South Punjab Secretariat is only a drama by the PTI government and ‘selected’ prime minister. PPP manifesto of 2008, 2013 and 2018 in­cluded the establishment of South Punjab .”

Meanwhile, In-charge PPP Central Election Cell Senator Taj Haider apprised the Chief Election Com­missioner of the breach of code of conduct by Foreign Minister in by-election of PS-52 in Tharparkar.