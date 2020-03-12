Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed all the four provinces to submit replies regarding housing societies within three weeks.

The court also sought list of housing societies established in the country.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case regarding forensic audit of housing societies.

During the course of proceedings, the court remarked that it should be examined that whether the housing societies fall under the jurisdiction of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Justice Qazi Amin observed that people were being looted in housing societies across the country. Justice Umar Ata Bandial said according to the FIA, it could not take action against cooperative housing societies established in provinces.

Justice Qazi Amin said under the scheduled offence, the FIA had the authority to take action. The court also directed the provincial authorities to cooperate with the FIA and adjourned hearing of the case for three weeks.