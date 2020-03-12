Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government yesterday failed to conduct debate on agriculture re­forms in National Assembly session due to lack of required strength, absence of concerned ministers.

The chair initiated a debate to discuss the issues of agriculture in the country but opposition point­ed empty benches from both sides of aisle and absence of concerned minister.

The chair, with the consent of State Minister for Parliament Ali Muhammad, decided to halt the debate and conduct it in next ‘or­ders of the day’.

The PML-N leader Murtaza Javed Abbasi, during the debate, asked the chair to postpone the debate till the presence of con­cerned minister and his staff in the house. Another MNA from opposi­tion Rao Muhammad Ajmal staged walkout from the house, saying the government was not serious to hold debate on it.

The PTI senior MNA and former speaker National Assembly Syed Fakhar Imam, initiating the debate on agriculture, said the agriculture sector was ignored in past. He could not continue debate due to inter­ruption from opposition benches.

At the outset, the house offered fateha for the PAF pilot who was martyred when his plane crashed during rehearsal for Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad.

Earlier, PML-N MNA Shaza Fati­ma raised the matter of purchas­ing 20,000 ton sugar from PML-N’s leader Jhangir Tareen. “Why sug­ar is being purchased only from Ja­hangir Tareen,” she questioned.

Another opposition member de­manded for the formation of par­liamentary committee to thor­oughly probe the matter without any delay.

Parliamentary secretary Alia Kamran, responding to the con­cerns raised by opposition MNA, said that despite facing lose in the deal Jahangir Tareen was criticism.

About screening of passengers, Parliamentary Secretary for Na­tional Health Services, Nousheen Hamid has said complete screen­ing of passengers landing at Paki­stani airports is being ensured to check Coronavirus. She said the staffs engaged in the screening have been provided with complete protective gear.

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rash­eed Ahmed, during question-hour, said Karachi Circular Railway will be operationalized in six months in col­laboration with the Sindh govern­ment. The minister said the Supreme Court has directed to complete the project in six months. Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Ha­bib said 550 vulnerable unmanned level crossings throughout Paki­stan Railways network have been upgraded in collaboration with re­spective provincial governments.