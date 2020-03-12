Share:

Man kidnapped, robbed of valuables

SIALKOT -Four persons kidnapped a man here on Wednesday besides depriving him of cash, and later brutally torturing him. As per reports, four persons namely Adeel Khan, Dilshad Anjum, Mehar Momin and an unidentified person kidnapped a man, named Naveed Akhtar at gunpoint from Gohadpur in the limits of Muradpur Police Station. The kidnappers brutally tortured Naveed and also deprived him of cash worth Rs15,000, a chain of gold, and an expensive mobile. The kidnappers also made a video of the torture on Naveed. Later, police arrested one of the kidnappers namely Adeel Khan, while the raids were being conducted to arrest the remaining suspects till the filing of this news.

Man shot dead

SIALKOT - Two unidentified motorcyclists shot dead a man here at Jathakaye village on Wednesday. Reportedly, Arshad Ibrahim, of village Jathakaye, was going on a motorbike when two unidentified motorcyclists intercepted him and shot him dead in the limits of Sambrial Police Station. The deceased was father of five daughters and one son. Police have registered a case while further investigation is underway.

Girl’s body recovered from canal

SIALKOT - Satrah Police on Wednesday recovered a dead body of a young girl from a canal in Mianwali Bungalow. Soon after fishing out the body, police started searching for the family of the deceased girl.

Man arrested for resorting to aerial firing

SIALKOT - Police arrested a man for resorting to aerial firing here at Jharianwala on Wednesday. Reportedly, Imtiaz of Jharianwala village spread fear and panic in the area by resorting to aerial firing. Police arrested the suspect and registered a case against him, while further investigation was underway till the filing of this report.

Seven critically wounded in two separate accidents

SIALKOT - Seven persons, including four students, were seriously injured in two separate road accidents here on Wednesday. Reportedly, four students namely Mahim, 12, Tariq, 10, Asim, 8, and Minahil Fatima, 7 were going home from a school on a rickshaw. When the rickshaw reached near Mirza Pur on Kingra road in the limits of Sabaz Pir Police Station, a speeding car collided with the rickshaw, resulting in serious wounds to the students.

who were shifted to tehsil Head Quarter Hospital Pasrur.

Similarly, in another incident, two persons Nisar and Sattar were going on a motorbike on Rustam Road in the limits of Daska Police Station when their bike collided with the bike of Mukhtar, resulting in serious injuries to both Nisar and Sattar.

They were shifted to Tehsil Head Quarter Hospital Daska in a critical condition.