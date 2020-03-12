Share:

Mixed reaction over Southern Punjab

Bahawalpur(our Staff Reporter): The decision of establishing Southern Punjab, taken by Prime Minister in cabinet meeting has received various reactions from the people of Bahawalpur about making Bahawalpur Secretariat in South Punjab province. People in Bahawalpur from all walks of life, thanked the Prime Minister Imran Khan for his historic meeting in Bahawalpur, in which he reminded of the promise of restoring Bahawalpur Province, made by him in Islamabad Dharna. Fourty percent of the people welcomed Imran Khan’s decision. Twenty percent of the people said that until the bill was approved by the Provincial and National Assemblies after a unanimous decision, it would be premature to say anything. In addition, twenty-two percent of Bahawalpur people termed the decision as fraudulent. However, after the Cabinet’s decision, the Bahawalpur Rehabilitation Movement of the province had also complained of false promises made to the people of the region for not restoring Bahawalpur province to local politicians.

Old enmity claims life of an advocate

SARGODHA (APP): A man was gunned down in an incident of firing in Bhalwal police limits on Wednesday. Police sources said that Rana Mudassar Iqbal Advocate resident of Chak 8/NB Tehsil Bhalwal had enmity with his relatives. On the day of incident some unknown persons have allegedly shot dead the advocate Mudassar Iqbal when he was going to attend court hearing in Bhalwal Tehsil Courts that morning. The body was shifted to THQ hospital for medical examination, police were looking into the matter.

Youth kills sister

FAISALABAD (APP): A youth shot dead his sister, a divorcee, over suspicions of ‘character,’ here in the limits of Khurarianwala police station. A police spokesman said that 18-year-old Irfan Ali, son of Muhammad Boota, resident of chak 99-GB, Jandiala was suspicious that his 25-year-old sister Naveeda Bibi had illicit relations with a youth of the same locality.

Over this issue, an altercation occurred between the two and the youth opened fire and killed his sister on the spot. Police took the body into his custody and started investigation.