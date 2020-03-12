Share:

LAHORE - While formally announcing business plan of Governor House, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Governor House’s lawns will be available for corporate sector at Rs 01 million (one million) for each event while functions can also be arranged at Darbar Hall against a payment of Rs 0.5 million.

Addressing a press conference regarding Business Plan at Governor House Lahore on Wednesday, the Governor said that Rs 50,000 would be charged for wedding photo shoots whereas commercial photo shoots would cost Rs 01 million. He said guided tours could also be made at Governor House on Saturdays and Sundays.

Ch Sarwar believed that business plan would drastically cut the expenditure of the Governor House. “We are giving the business plan as per our promise and the business plan’s earning will be deposited in the account of Government of Pakistan,” he said.

The Governor further informed that the events would be booked on www.governorhouse.punjab.gov.pk and when anybody sent his request for an event on the website, the Governor House staff would contact that person to finalize the arrangements. However, he added, the events’ payment would be made through bank account of the government and no one from Governor House was authorized to receive the payment in cash mode from the person or company holding the event.

To a question, the Governor said the two hours time would be given for wedding photo shoot and its charges would be Rs 50,000 and Rs five million would be charged on commercial video shooting in the pavilion of Governor House. On Saturdays and Sundays, groups of ten persons each could avail one-hour guided tour facility with Rs 2,000 charges per person, while such charges would be Rs 6,000 per person for foreigners and they would also be served with tea and coffee. Welfare organizations would be given 50 per cent discount on their programmes.

To another question, Ch Sarwar said that conferences like Ulema conference could be allowed under the business plan, but the political parties would not be allowed to organize party conventions, public meetings or any other activity in any part or portion of the Governor House including its lawns.

“There are too many gossips about Governor House’s expenditures, and let me tell you that monthly expense of Governor House other than staff salaries is Rs one million per month and we are gradually reducing this figure,” Sarwar explained.

He said a canteen was being constructed where eatables would be available for general visitors of Governor House on Saturdays and Sundays. “We will try to ensure provision of all facilities including security to the people visiting Governor House. Since inception of PTI government, 400,000 persons have visited Governor House, while number of people coming for Aftar parties during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak is more than 200,000,” he said.

Also, Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority and British welfare organization Islamic Aid signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Seventeen non-functional filtration plants would be restored in Sargodha division before holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak. Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority CEO/MD WASA Zahid Aziz and British welfare organization Islamic Aid’s Representative Anam Qamar signed the MoU at a ceremony held in this connection at Governor House Lahore on Wednesday. The Authority’s Petron-in-Chief and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Sarwar Foundation’s Vice Chairperson Begum Perveen Sarwar and Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Chairman Gen. (Retd.) Ahmad Nawaz Saleem Mela were also present on this occasion.

Talking to media men on this occasion, Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Chairman said that under the supervision of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, the promise regarding provision of clean drinking water to people was being fulfilled. Restoration work on 54 filtration plants was underway speedily in Lahore and these would be made functional before Ramazan-ul-Mobarak. After that, more MoUs would be signed for collaboration with welfare organizations to restore non-functional filtration plants in Gujranwala and other districts and conversation in this connection was well underway with various organizations.