ISLAMABAD-The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday turned down the names for the management committee of Gun and Country Club Islamabad.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial conducted hearing of the case. Previously, the bench had asked the ministry to form a committee with the consent of club members which should be comprised of active members. It had directed the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry to constitute the Gun and Country Club Management Committee in two weeks.

During the hearing, the deputy attorney general representing the federal government submitted the names of committee members that would run the affairs of the club. However, the bench rejected it.

Justice Bandial observed that the club assets are worth of Rs7 billion, therefore the bench did not like to give its affairs to those who have already created mess. He questioned whether the government officials are included in the committee. The deputy attorney general informed that its members are both from the private and some public sectors. The judge observed that the government has made no planning regarding the club. He added, “we want the government to take up this matter seriously and propose good names.”

Naeem Bukhari proposed some names and Justice Bandial said prima facie these names seemed to be reasonable. The court said that the present management would run the club’s affairs for one month and Chairperson Pakistan Sports Board would be its acting chairman. The court noted that the club was established with the executive order and that does not have charter.

The bench directed the federal government to propose new name for the management committee of Gun and Country.

Justice Bandial said the management committee would not be made on the wishes of anyone, adding that the court wanted that the federal cabinet should decide about the future of the club.

The Gun and Country Club was established in 2002. The club provides state-of-the-art rifle shooting facilities consisting of indoor and outdoor ranges. It is located within the area allocated to the Pakistan Sports Complex, just minutes away from Zero Point.

Later, the bench deferred hearing in this matter for one month for further proceedings.