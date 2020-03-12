Share:

ISLAMABAD - A man in his early 80s who had underlying health conditions has become the UK’s sixth coronavirus victim, after officials announced 50 more patients in Britain have caught the killer infection. NHS bosses confirmed the man – who hasn’t been identified but is feared to have been infected on British soil – died at the Watford General Hospital.

His death comes after leading experts warned Britain – which now has 373 cases – may be heading straight for a coronavirus crisis like the one which has crippled Italy.

In an unprecedented decision to contain the outbreak which has infected almost 10,000 people, Italy put its entire 60million people into lockdown and banned movement between cities. Scientists tracking the UK’s outbreak, which has risen eight-fold in the space of a week, have warned the situation is quickly following the same trajectory as Italy’s and could peak within a fortnight.