Islamabad - Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) and Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) have sought 20 to 100 percent increase respectively in the prescribed prices of gas in its Estimated Revenue Requirement (ERR) of 2020-21. In the petition for determination of Estimated Revenue Requirement (ERR) filed with Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), Sui Southern Gas Company Limited and Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited have requested the regulator to transfer the burden of around Rs347.72 billion to the consumers of bother the companies for the next fiscal effective from July 1, 2020. The SSGCL has requested an increase of Rs153.41 per MMBTU or 20 per cent increase while the SNGPL has requested Rs670.75 per MMBTU or around 100 per cent increase in prescribed prices. The SNGPL increase doesn’t include the increase in term of RLNG prices.

The revenue requirement of the petitioner will enable it to meet cost of gas operating cost and return on assets.

The cost of gas is linked to the international price of crude oil/fuel oil in accordance with the agreement between the Federal government and the gas producers.

Ogra will conduct public hearing on the petition of both the SSGC and SNGPL.