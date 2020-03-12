Share:

LAHORE - A local court on Wednesday handed over Senior Superintendent of Police Mufakhar Adeel to police on five-day physical remand over his alleged involvement in murder of former law officer Shahbaz Tatla.

The deceased was said to be a close friend of the alleged killer. The police produced the accused before Judicial Magistrate Shazia Mehboob at Model Town courts in strict security.

A prosecutor on behalf of the state argued that the accused had allegedly murdered Shahbaz Tatla. He submitted that the accused should be handed over to police on physical remand for investigation. The investigation officer also sought 14-day physical remand of the accused. He stated that physical custody of the accused was required for recovery of the body and weapon of offense.

Subsequently, the court handed over the accused to police on physical remand till March 16. The court ordered the police to complete investigation and submit a report on the next date of hearing.

SSP Mufakhar Adeel was arrested on Monday night by the investigation police, almost one month after his disappearance. It is alleged that Mufakhar, along with his accomplices, killed Shahbaz Tatla for honour.

Former Assistant Advocate General Shahbaz Tatla had gone missing on Feb 7.

Following his arrest, the alleged killer told the police investigators in Lahore that he killed had his friend Shahbaz Tatla allegedly because he raped his wife.

While recording his preliminary statement to police, the officer disclosed that he had fled after killing Shahbaz Tatla in Lahore.

In his statement, the SSP claimed that his former wife Isma got angry with him in 2012 and she went to the house of Shahbaz Tatla. No one was present in the house of Shahbaz Tatla at that time and he had raped her by taking advantage of this opportunity. This incident led to my separation with my ex-wife Isma.