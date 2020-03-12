Share:

LAHORE - Success Club won the Islamabad Senior Women Futsal Championship, which concluded at Rodham Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex at Islamabad. According to information made available here, Pakistan Futsal Federation (Women Wing) President Afshan Siddique Malik was the chief guest and gave away the trophies, medals and certificates to the winning and runner up teams. Other notables present on the occasion were PSB Dy Director Generals Mansoor Ahmed and Muhammad Azam Dar, Shazia Ejaz, PFF Senior Vice President Adnan Malik, Secretary (Women Wing) Iqra Naseem, IFA President Rana Tanveer Ahmed and others. In the senior women finals, Success Club beat POPO Club by 2-0 goals. In the 5th minutes of the first half, Rishail scored first goal for the Success Club and Azra doubled the margin 2-0 goals in the 10th minutes of the second half. In the Junior Women final, ISWA Club defeated NFA Club 2-0.