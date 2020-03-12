Share:

SWAT - Mal­akand Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ijaz Khan has said that Swat Police have de­vised a comprehensive plan to regulate traffic load particularly in Mingora city and tourists’ desti­nations of the district, saying that this year tourists flow will be in large number as compared to the previous year

He made these remarks while talking to media in his office here on Wednesday.

The DIG said that “traffic police squads have been deployed at all main tourists’ spots of the district.

“In view of the security of the citizens, special traffic arrange­ments have also been made. Park­ing of vehicles near mosques, ho­tels, restaurants and other places in city will not be allowed. Under the plan, traffic police officers have been directed to keep a vigilant eye on suspicious vehicle,” he added.

The DIG maintained that strict action in accordance with the law has also been ordered against ve­hicles having tinted glasses or moving in the city without num­ber plates.

Traffic wardens and officers have been directed to take strict action against double and wrong parking which causes traf­fic jam on city roads and create in-convenience for the tourists. He said special directives have been issued to the traffic war­dens to take strict action against one-wheelers.

The youngsters with danger­ous motorcycle driving not only endanger their own lives but also pose serious threat to others and interrupt traffic flow, he added.