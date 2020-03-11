Share:

ISLAMABAD - The recently appointed additional secretary (Incharge) Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah on Wednesday relinquished his charge after serving on the position for seven days only.

Dr. Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah was appointed as additional secretary (Incharge) replacing Dr. Allah Bakhsh Malik on March 4th.

Now replacing Dr. Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, the government appointed Dr. Tanveer Ahmed Qureshi as Additional Secretary (Incharge) Ministry of NHS.

The notification issued in this regard said “Dr. Tanveer Ahmed Qureshi, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Services, presently posted as Additional Secretary, Petroleum Division, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (Incharge), National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.”